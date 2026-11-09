Hengool Theatre Honors Zubeen Garg with ₹51,000 Donation to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

Guwahati: In a heartwarming tribute to the enduring legacy of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the renowned mobile theatre group Hengool Theatre, on Sunday, donated ₹51,000 from the show proceeds of its highly acclaimed production, 'Ishwar Putra', to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation.

The financial contribution was officially made following a series of successful stagings of the play, which has been drawing massive crowds and receiving emotional responses across the state.

On behalf of Hengool Theatre, producer and director Sankalpajit Hazarika handed over the cheques to the foundation's representatives, Rahul Gautam Sharma and Jayanta Kakati.

The theatrical production 'Ishwar Putra', written by prominent playwright Rajdweep and starring actor Siddhartha Sharma, is directly inspired by the life, philosophy, and extensive humanitarian initiatives of the legendary singer. Siddhartha Sharma’s deep and moving performance on stage has left audiences overwhelmed with memories, beautifully capturing the spirit of the musical legend.

Expressing the thoughts behind this gesture, the Hengool Theatre management stated that the play is not just a commercial venture for entertainment, but a reflection of their collective social responsibility to ensure that the message of humanity Zubeen Da lived by continues to support the artistic community in a tangible way.

The Kalaguru Artiste Foundation was originally envisioned to safeguard the well-being of the region's cultural fraternity and has been actively involved in uplifting the state's creative community. The foundation works extensively toward providing crucial financial assistance, emergency medical funds for aging or ailing performers, and educational scholarships to brilliant students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Representatives from the foundation expressed their deep gratitude upon receiving the cheques, noting that this thoughtful contribution from the Hengool Theatre family exemplifies the profound bond and solidarity shared within the Assamese mobile theatre industry.