Diwali Tragedy in Majuli: Devastating Fire Ashes Rented Rooms at Naya Bazar

Majuli: A wave of grief eclipsed the festive spirit of Diwali on the river island of Majuli after a devastating fire broke out at Naya Bazar on Sunday, reducing several homes to ashes. The incident took place late last night when the entire region was immersed in the festival of lights.

According to local reports, the fire originated unexpectedly at the residential property of a local landlord, Ganesh Dey, located right in the heart of the busy Naya Bazar commercial area. Within minutes, the ferocious flames spread rapidly, completely engulfing a row of seven rented rooms built on the premises.

Families who had decorated their doorsteps with earthen lamps and gathered inside to celebrate suddenly found themselves running for their lives as thick black smoke and massive orange flames filled the night sky. While the initial suspicion points toward stray sparks from firecrackers or a structural short-circuit, the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation by authorities.

Local residents and youth immediately launched a rescue operation, attempting to splash water using whatever buckets and pipes were available to contain the spread before it reached adjacent shops in the market. Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot, and after hours of rigorous joint efforts with the local public, the inferno was brought under control.

"Everything happened so fast," shared a shell-shocked tenant who lost all his belongings. "We were celebrating Diwali inside when we heard loud screams from outside. We managed to escape with just the clothes on our backs. Years of savings and all our household items turned into ash within moments."

Local community leaders expressed deep sadness over the tragic timing of the incident. "Diwali is a time of joy, but tonight it brought an unimaginable loss for these families. Seven homes have been entirely destroyed, and we are working closely with the administration to provide immediate shelter and relief materials to those who have been displaced."

Fortunately, due to the swift evacuation managed by the alert neighborhood, no casualties or major injuries have been reported so far. Local authorities have registered a report and are currently assessing the total property damage value.