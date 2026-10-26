Heroin Seized in Nagaon Market Raid; Four Suspected Drug Peddlers Detained

Nagaon, 26 October: Nagaon Town Police busted an active narcotics ring operating directly inside the busy Borbazar Fish Market, detaining four suspected drug peddlers and recovering a significant stash of heroin on Monday.

The coordinated, intelligence-backed afternoon raid took the operators completely by surprise in front of hundreds of market goers.

The four individuals caught in the dragnet have been officially identified by authorities as Subir Saha, Zehirul Haque, Jamir Hussain, and Muksidul Haque.

Following a string of public complaints and local surveillance reporting that a drug syndicate had set up deep roots within the narrow retail rows of the Borbazar Fish Market, a dedicated strike team from the Nagaon Town Police cordoned off all entry points.

Undercover operatives successfully tracked the targets, who were leveraging the daily chaos and foot traffic of the local market to distribute heroin to consumers without drawing suspicion.

When the police teams closed in, the four suspects attempted to mingle with the crowd but were quickly cornered and pinned down by security forces. A body search led to the recovery of multiple packets of illicit heroin.

A senior law enforcement official directly overseeing the regional crackdown confirmed the breakthrough as, "Our field teams executed a seamless operation based on verified, time-sensitive intelligence regarding high-risk distribution operating inside the commercial zone. We have successfully broken this specific local cell, and our next phase is heavily focused on mapping the regional backward linkages to trace the suppliers flooding Nagaon town with these drugs."

The four detained suspects are currently undergoing intense questioning at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station to identify their sub-dealers and high-level handlers.

Cases under the strict provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are actively being filed. The police are finalizing the seizure documentation before presenting the four individuals in court to seek judicial custody.