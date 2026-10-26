Sribhumi Bihu Troupe Assault: Defiant Protests Erupt Outside DC Office As Arrests Rise To 17

Sribhumi, 26 October: Protests intensified outside the District Commissioner’s Office on Monday as local youth and women demanded swift justice over the alleged assault on a Bihu cultural troupe during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession.

The total number of arrests in the case has now climbed to 17 following the apprehension of four additional suspects by Assam Police.

The incident, which took place during an event organised by the Hindustan Club, reportedly escalated when certain individuals objected to the troupe performing Assamese songs in the Barak Valley region. Performers were beaten with bamboo sticks, and their traditional musical instruments were heavily damaged.

Condemning the violence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Bihu the "heartbeat of Assam" and ordered immediate police intervention. Following massive public outrage, State Minister Krishnendu Paul visited the victims in Bargul and Adarkona villages to assure them of strict legal action.

"Divisive elements will not be tolerated. We appeal to all citizens to reject communal rhetoric and maintain regional harmony," Minister Paul stated during his visit. Heavy security deployment remains in place across Sribhumi town to prevent any further escalation, while police continue raids to identify remaining instigators.