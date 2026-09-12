High-Level Review Meet Seeks to Fast-Track Investment Projects in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A high-level review meeting was held on Friday to evaluate the progress of proposed investment projects across the autonomous hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The session focused on assessing project timelines, addressing operational bottlenecks, and formulating actionable steps to fast-track execution.

Officials emphasised that early completion of these initiatives is vital to boosting the local economy, generating employment for regional youth, and driving overall socio-economic development.

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