Karbi Anglong peace accord paved way for growth in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday recalled the signing of the Karbi Anglong Peace Accord five years ago, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with playing a key role in restoring and sustaining peace in the region.

In a post on X, Sarma said the accord marked a turning point for Karbi Anglong, an area that had witnessed prolonged violence and unrest. He said the contribution of PM Modi and HM Shah in bringing peace to Assam would be remembered prominently when the state's history is studied in the future.

"Five years back on this day, with the Karbi Anglong Peace Accord, calm returned to a region often marked by violence and unrest," Sarma said. Describing the agreement as more than just another peace accord, the Chief Minister said it opened the way for development and economic opportunities in the region.

Sarma said the agreement had helped create an environment in which people could pursue opportunities closer to their homes and participate more actively in Assam's broader growth story. He said the people of Karbi Anglong had become equal stakeholders in the state's development journey and expressed confidence that the region would continue to benefit from the peace achieved through the accord.

The Chief Minister also praised the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for their involvement in addressing what he described as complex issues concerning the region.

According to Sarma, their "hands-on approach" had been instrumental in finding solutions to longstanding challenges and maintaining peace after the agreement was signed. (IANS)

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