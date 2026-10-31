Hillphonic Welcomes Sunidhi Chauhan to Guwahati with Soulful Rendition of Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’

Guwahati: Ahead of her highly anticipated mega-concert in the city tonight, Bollywood playback sensation Sunidhi Chauhan received a heartwarming musical welcome from Assam’s own Hillphonic Band. The young folk-fusion group, which shot to fame as finalists on India’s Got Talent, surprised the singing superstar backstage by performing an acoustic rendition of Zubeen Garg’s legendary Assamese song, "Mayabini".

The intimate performance quickly went viral across local media platforms. Handled with acoustic guitars and native rhythmic accents, Hillphonic’s tribute brought a touch of local heritage directly to the Bollywood queen.

Visibly moved by the melody, Sunidhi was later spotted rehearsing the iconic tracks herself, sparking immense excitement among fans that she might sing a few lines in Assamese during her main show.

"Welcoming a powerhouse like Sunidhi Chauhan to our home state with a track that is so deeply rooted in our identity was an unforgettable honor for us," a representative from Hillphonic Band shared. "Seeing her connect with 'Mayabini' so genuinely was the ultimate reward."

Chauhan is in the gateway city of the Northeast as part of her massive "I Am Home India Tour".

She is set to take the stage later this evening, October 31, 2026, at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, with the show scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.

Organizers have promised a high-octane production featuring her timeless career-spanning hits. Tickets for the blockbuster event have seen rapid sales on the District by Zomato App, drawing music enthusiasts from across Assam and neighbouring states.