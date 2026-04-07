Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Massive Tezpur Roadshow for AGP's Prithviraj Rabha

With campaigning entering its final hours, Tezpur witnessed one of the more striking political spectacles of the 2026 Assam Assembly election season on Sunday evening, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a roadshow through the heart of the town in support of AGP nominee and NDA candidate Prithviraj Rabha.

The turnout was significant enough to bring major stretches of Tezpur to a standstill, with the roughly 2-kilometre convoy taking nearly two hours to complete its route through dense and enthusiastic crowds.

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