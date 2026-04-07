Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Massive Tezpur Roadshow for AGP's Prithviraj Rabha

With campaigning entering its final hours, Tezpur witnessed one of the more striking political spectacles of the 2026 Assam Assembly election season on Sunday evening, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a roadshow through the heart of the town in support of AGP nominee and NDA candidate Prithviraj Rabha.
The turnout was significant enough to bring major stretches of Tezpur to a standstill, with the roughly 2-kilometre convoy taking nearly two hours to complete its route through dense and enthusiastic crowds.
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Sarma arrived in Tezpur at around 6 PM, having already addressed election rallies earlier in the day at Kaoimari in the Barchala constituency and campaigned for BJP candidates Rituparna Sharma and Ashok Singhal in Dhekiajuli.
The roadshow commenced at Court Chariali, with the Chief Minister standing atop a vehicle and greeting the crowd gathered along the route. Accompanied by MP Ranjit Dutta and AGP candidate Prithviraj Rabha, the convoy wound through Chowk Bazaar, Civil Chariali, Madhav Dham, Mahabhairav Temple, and the stretch in front of Darrang College before concluding at Dhanua Nagar.
Supporters lined the route waving party flags and chanting slogans, and the slow-moving convoy caused considerable traffic congestion across major parts of the town.
For the BJP-AGP alliance, the roadshow served a clear purpose beyond pageantry — demonstrating organisational depth and public enthusiasm in the Tezpur constituency in the final window before the Silent Period took effect.
The broad participation from both BJP and AGP supporters underscored the alliance's intent to present a united front in Tezpur, where Rabha is the NDA's chosen candidate.
Sunday's roadshow was the Chief Minister's last major public campaign appearance in the area, with the Election Commission's 48-hour Silent Period set to begin at 5 PM on Tuesday, April 7.