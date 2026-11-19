Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to discuss the state's administrative priorities and development matters. Amit Shah reaffirmed the Centre's support for the state's welfare and development initiatives. Sarma also briefed Shah on important administrative and developmental matters concerning Assam during their meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on the state's priorities and ongoing development initiatives. The Home Minister reportedly reaffirmed the Centre's support for Assam's welfare and development efforts.

The engagement forms part of a series of discussions between Assam's leadership and senior Union ministers concerning the state's development priorities.

Assam's economic ambitions remain an important part of the state's development agenda. The state is targeting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹10 lakh crore by 2028. Assam's GSDP is placed at approximately ₹4 lakh crore in 2021–22 and ₹8.7 lakh crore at the current reported level.

The economic target provides important context for the Chief Minister's engagements with Union ministers, particularly discussions concerning financial support and development initiatives.

Central financial support is another important component of Assam's development strategy.

The 16th Finance Commission's recommendations provide Assam with a 3.26% share of the divisible pool of central taxes for 2026–31, compared with 3.13% under the previous commission's award period, according to PRS Legislative Research. A proposed ₹5,000 crore urban corridor allocation was also mentioned. However, this figure requires confirmation from an official government document before publication.

Sarma's meeting with Amit Shah follows another engagement in New Delhi with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Their discussions covered Assam's economic performance, development initiatives and continued support from the Centre.

The engagements come ahead of the November 29 finale of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, another important event in Assam's upcoming calendar, according to the supplied notes.

The discussions reflect the state's ongoing engagement with the Union government on administrative, economic and developmental priorities.