Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) interacted with a delegation of students from Tawang at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, encouraging them to use their eight-day National Integration Tour to build confidence, broaden their perspectives and understand India's cultural diversity.

During the interaction, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) encouraged the visiting students to make meaningful use of their educational tour by developing confidence and gaining a broader understanding of the country.

According to the information provided about the interaction, the Governor highlighted the importance of exposure visits in helping young people appreciate India's national diversity and understand its institutions.

He emphasized that such opportunities should extend students' perspectives beyond their immediate surroundings and help them develop a wider understanding of the country.

The interaction took place at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the Governor met the delegation visiting from Tawang.

The National Integration Tour consists of 10 members, including eight students and two teachers from Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, in Tawang district.

The Indian Army organized the eight-day programme to provide the delegation with an educational exposure visit. The tour began on November 12, 2026, and the delegation's interaction with the Governor took place on November 19, 2026.

Major General N S Sohal, SM, and the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps are among the key military participants associated with the initiative.

The programme provides students from the remote border region an opportunity to engage with India's wider cultural and institutional framework.

The National Integration Tour is being conducted under the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavna initiative.

According to the supplied programme details, the initiative connects young people from remote border areas such as Tawang with the country's broader cultural and institutional framework.

The tour's focus is on educational exposure, confidence-building and awareness of national diversity.

By encouraging students to explore beyond their immediate surroundings, the programme aims to broaden their understanding of India's institutions and the diversity of its people.

The Indian Army organized the eight-day National Integration Tour, with the Gajraj Corps associated with the initiative. The delegation represents Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, and comprises eight students accompanied by two teachers.

The Governor's interaction on November 19 formed part of the delegation's scheduled tour activities.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the students to interact with the constitutional head of Arunachal Pradesh and hear his advice on education, confidence and national integration.

The programme reflects the Indian Army's outreach to students living in remote border communities through Operation Sadbhavna.