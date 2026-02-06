Himanta Biswa Sarma set to become Assam CM for 2nd term: Ranjeet Dass

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday asserted that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was poised to become the chief minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, citing his impressive track record in infrastructure development and governance.

Responding sharply to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s earlier remark questioning, ‘Who is Himanta,’ Dass said that such statements had lost all relevance in the face of Sarma’s work and popularity.

“Today, people from every corner of Assam know who Himanta Biswa Sarma is. His work speaks louder than any political comment. Massive infrastructure growth and people-centric governance have made him a true mass leader,” Dass told the media.

He said that under Sarma’s leadership, Assam had witnessed unprecedented development in key sectors including road connectivity, healthcare, education, and overall infrastructure, which earned him widespread public trust and support.

Dass made these remarks while inaugurating several newly-constructed roads in Bajali district. He stated that the projects were part of the State Government’s broader vision to strengthen rural connectivity and improve the quality of life in remote and semi-urban areas. “The development works in Bajali clearly reflect the chief minister’s commitment to balanced and inclusive growth across Assam,” the minister added.

Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Dass said that the people of Assam would once again repose their faith in Himanta Biswa Sarma to continue the state’s journey of progress and development.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple road projects in Bajali district at a total cost of Rs 3.10 crore. Of these, two roads constructed under the Public Works Department (PWD) were formally inaugurated, while 14 rural roads built under the MGNREGA scheme were opened for public use.

Also Read: Minister Dass unveils 5-year development achievements in Pathsala