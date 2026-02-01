Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass unveils 5-year development achievements in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Minister and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass highlighted major development works and welfare achievements in the constituency during a public meeting held at Bhagawati Kshetra, Pathsala. Addressing the gathering, Dass expressed gratitude to the people of Patacharkuchi, noting that public cooperation has played a crucial role in the region's development. "Whatever progress Patacharkuchi has witnessed in recent years is the result of the trust and support of the people," the minister said.

Recalling the mandate he received in the 2021 Assembly elections, Dass stated that his focus has remained on transparent and people-centric governance. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people through inclusive development.

Highlighting achievements, the minister said substantial progress has been made in road connectivity, education, healthcare, drinking water supply, agriculture, sports infrastructure, and social welfare. Several school buildings, cultural institutions, community halls, and sports facilities have been constructed or upgraded across the constituency.

Dass noted that major road projects have been completed, while several others are currently underway, significantly improving connectivity. He added that bridges and flood-control infrastructure have also received focused attention to address long-standing local problems.

In the education sector, new academic buildings, libraries, and hostels have been developed, while scholarships and welfare schemes have benefited thousands of students. Under various women empowerment initiatives, many women have received assistance through government schemes, enabling economic self-reliance.

Highlighting housing and healthcare initiatives, Dass said thousands of families have received permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and state government schemes, while hospitals and medical facilities in the constituency have been strengthened.

Tourism development, drinking water supply, and sanitation projects have also witnessed notable improvements, contributing to an enhanced quality of life for residents.

