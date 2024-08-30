Himanta playing divisive politics: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev

Silchar: Sensing massive erosion in BJP’s traditional support base, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had now desperately resorted to party’s trademark communal politics, stated Sushmita Dev, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP. Referring to Sarma’s statement that he would not allow Assam to transform into ‘Miya land’, Sushmita said, she was surprised to note that a democratically elected Chief Minister was openly declaring a war against a particular community. “Whenever BJP sees defeat in next election, they start such nefarious Hindu-Muslim politics,” maintaining this Sushmita said, Sarma was unnerved after the recent Lok Sabha election which clearly showed a massive shift of support against the ruling party both in the Centre as well as in the state. She alleged before the election Sarma announced Khilonjiya status for two fisherman clans of the Muslims in Karimganj, but after the election he simply forgot to fulfill his poll pledge.

She sternly criticized the state government for the recent Sivasagar episode where the representatives of the Marwari community were forced to kneel down. “Divisive politics at its worst,” she summed up the Sivasagar incident.

During his recent visit in the Barak Valley, the Chief Minister said, people of Silchar should file a PIL in the court demanding immediate municipality election as the government’s hand was tied due to pending court cases against the upgrading of the municipal board to a corporation. Referring to this Sushmita said, Sarma was making baseless argument as his government had utterly failed in holding civic body poll in Silchar for the last five years. “Few months back the Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal said the court cases would be solved in next three months and after that the election would be held. And now the Chief Minister is requesting the people to go to court. This is ridiculous”, Sushmita said. She further added that the court had never stayed the holding of the Silchar civic body poll.

Also Read: Assam: Robber Magrav Ali injured in police encounter in Barpeta

Also Watch: