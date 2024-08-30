Assam: Robber Magrav Ali injured in police encounter in Barpeta

Barpeta: Magrav Ali, a tough dacoit, was apprehended by Barpeta police on Wednesday night. Magrav Ali, the dacoit, and a police officer were hurt in an encounter. Both people are currently undergoing medical care. The incident happened during an operation to recover stolen money. Magrav Ali, and a police constable, Nomal Gohain were injured. The incident occurred at Goroimari Pathar village in Barpeta, where Ali resides and is suspected to have hidden his criminal activities.

The state’s most infamous criminal, Magrav Ali, was taken into custody by Barpeta Police on Wednesday. He is connected to numerous theft and dacoity incidents. His criminal history includes multiple charges that have been filed at multiple police stations; an ATM robbery is one of his more well-known crimes. Following his arrest, Ali was interrogated by the police, during which he disclosed the location where he allegedly hid the stolen money.

The police, acting on this information, escorted Ali to the site he had pointed out. However, during the process, the dacoit attempted to escape, attacking constable Nomal Gohain in the process. The situation quickly escalated, forcing the police to respond with gunfire. Magrav Ali was shot in the right leg, effectively neutralizing his escape attempt.

Both the injured constable and the dacoit were immediately taken to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for treatment.

