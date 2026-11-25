Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met and extended his best wishes to a 22-athlete state contingent on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, ahead of its departure for the Northeast Parasports Meet 2026 in Guwahati. The regional competition begins Thursday, November 26, and will continue until November 29.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met the state's para-sports contingent at his official residence in Gangtok on Wednesday, before the team's departure for Guwahati.

Tamang praised the athletes for their dedication and encouraged them ahead of the Northeast Parasports Meet 2026. He described the contingent as a "beacon of hope and inspiration" and extended his best wishes for the team's success in the competition.

Sikkim is sending a 28-member delegation to the Northeast Parasports Meet, including 22 para-athletes.

The remaining members comprise two officials and four support staff. The delegation will be led by the Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim.

The Director of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department will also accompany the team, providing official representation from the state department.

The contingent will participate in six sporting disciplines during the four-day championship.

The participation reflects the state's continued involvement in the regional para-sports competition, with departmental officials accompanying the athletes.

The Sikkim contingent is scheduled to depart following its meeting with the Chief Minister on November 25.

Tamang's interaction with the athletes ahead of their departure marked the state's official encouragement for the contingent as it prepares to represent Sikkim.

Sikkim's participation follows its four-medal performance at the inaugural edition of the Northeast Parasports Meet in 2024, which was also held in Guwahati.

The previous medal tally provides the background to the state's return for the 2026 championship.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Department is supporting the state's participation, with its Secretary leading the delegation and the Director accompanying the team.

As the competition begins on November 26, the Sikkim contingent will look to build on its previous participation and compete across all six disciplines.