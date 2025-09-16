Hindi Diwas celebrated with competitions at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, celebrated Hindi Diwas by organizing speech and essay competitions for students on Sunday. The event was conducted to highlight the importance of Hindi as a unifying language and to instill pride among the younger generation in using and preserving it. A total of 260 students took part in the competitions, delivering thoughtful speeches and writing inspiring essays that reflected their creativity and awareness. Seventeen teachers actively supported and guided the students, ensuring smooth conduct of the programme. Six personnel of Assam Rifles also attended the event and encouraged the participants. The celebration concluded with appreciation of the winners and a collective resolve to continue promoting Hindi as a language of unity and culture.

Also Read: On eve of Hindi Diwas, HM Amit Shah praises language’s unifying quality

Also Watch: