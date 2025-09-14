Thong Nokbey College celebrates Hindi Diwas with cultural fervour and competitions

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Department of Hindi at Thong Nokbey (TN) College, Dokmoka, hosted a vibrant Hindi Diwas Samaroh under the chairmanship of Dr. Rajesh Chauhan, Head of the Hindi Department. The event, aimed at celebrating and promoting the significance of the Hindi language, brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests in a spirited celebration.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Dhananjoy Basumatary, Principal of TN College, with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Anisha Johari, Assistant Professor of Hindi, outlined the objectives of the program, emphasizing the importance of Hindi as a unifying language. Students from the Hindi Department warmly welcomed and felicitated the guests and speakers.

The event featured insightful speeches by notable guests. Jeetendra Harijan, Vice-Principal of Kapili College, elaborated on the origin, constitutional safeguards, and evolution of Hindi. Chhotelal Chauhan, Head of the Hindi Department at Kapili College, discussed recent developments in Hindi literature and language. Dr. Shivji Chauhan, Assistant Professor at Udali College, highlighted the cultural significance of Hindi, aligning with the event’s central theme.

Adding to the festivities, the department organized essay writing and speech competitions, showcasing the linguistic talents of the students. Sarjon Kramsa won the first prize in the speech competition, while Nagina Agarwal secured the top spot in the essay writing contest.

The event was graced by the presence of Bablu Basumatary, Assistant Professor of History, Angad Chauhan, a noted social worker, Mithlesh Singh, LDA, and Mouza Sing Timung, Library Assistant. Over 60 students participated enthusiastically, contributing to the event’s success.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and a collective commitment to continue promoting Hindi as a national language that fosters unity and cultural pride.

