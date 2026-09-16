Hindu Bengali family attacked over protest against illegal soil excavation near Barpeta, three arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

Barpeta: An incident where a group of people attacked and injured the only Hindu Bengali family living in the minority-dominated Bahmura village near Barpeta town has sparked widespread tension in Barpeta. The attack was carried out simply because the family objected to the illegal excavation of soil from their own patta land. Fearing for their lives, the family members are now unable to even go out to their fields. Out of safety concerns, residents from a nearby Hindu village are currently forced to guard the family's house at night. Everyone has strongly condemned this incident that took place in close proximity to Barpeta.

According to reports, a gang of about 10 miscreants-led by Sahidul Haque, Majnu, Baharul, Sahanur, Jinnatul, Abdul Jalil, and others from the neighboring Rangapani village-carried out the attack on the family of Buddheshwar Mazumdar. Buddheshwar Mazumdar, along with Gobinda Mazumdar, Shanti Mazumdar, and Dhananjay Mazumdar, sustained injuries in the assault. The gang even threatened to slaughter the family members and set their house on fire.

The family alleged that two individuals named Mohidul and Majnu had set up heavy machinery to excavate soil on their land. The family claims that the violent attack was triggered solely because they tried to stop this unauthorized soil digging activity.

It is worth mentioning that the family has already lost a significant amount of land to the erosion caused by the Chaulkhoa River, which flows between the villages of Bahmura and Rangapani. Following their complaints against illegal mechanized boring and soil excavation in the river, miscreants attacked the family and continue to issue various threats. Fearing increased erosion due to the mechanized mining, the family had lodged a complaint with the forest department. As a result, they are now living in constant fear for their lives on their own land and are seeking security from the administration. The family has appealed to the Chief Minister to save their lives.

Meanwhile, at a press conference this afternoon, Barpeta Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitesh Barman announced that police have arrested three accused in connection with the gang attack on a Hindu Bengali family of Bahmura village, Barpeta. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahidul Haque, Abdul Jalil, and Hasem Khan. According to the police official, four other accused involved in the attack are still absconding, and the police operation to apprehend them is ongoing.

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