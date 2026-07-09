Alleged Illegal Soil Excavation Persists Along Nona River Despite Govt Directives

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Allegations have surfaced that illegal soil excavation is continuing unchecked in the Nona River along the Nalbari-Kamrup district boundary despite repeated directives from Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to protect the state's forest and natural resources from illegal exploitation.

According to locals and members of the Brihattar Nalbari Gan Seva Sanstha, large-scale illegal excavation is being carried out daily along the riverbed, particularly near the bridge at Palangdi and Hariandab on the Rangia-Dhamdhama road. Heavy machinery, including excavators, is reportedly being used to extract soil, which is then transported by dumpers and tractors without valid permits.

The organisation has alleged that officials of the Nalbari and Rangia Forest Range Offices have failed to take action against the alleged illegal activities. It further claimed that the continuous excavation is causing environmental damage and posing a threat to nearby villages and embankments.

The group also alleged that the movement of heavily loaded vehicles has damaged embankments from Palangdi to Bhithamahal, raising concerns that they could be breached during the monsoon season, increasing the risk of flooding in the surrounding areas.

The Brihattar Nalbari Gan Seva Sanstha has further alleged that the illegal excavation has resulted in significant revenue loss to the government and has urged the Forest Department and the local administration to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter. The organisation has also called upon Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to take immediate action to stop the alleged illegal excavation, restore the affected riverbed, and investigate the construction of ponds and residential structures reportedly linked to the excavation activities.

No official response from the Forest Department or the district administration was available at the time of filing this report.

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