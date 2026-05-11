Hindu Organizations Collect, Immerse Abandoned Idols to Clean Riverbanks in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal of Dibrugarh district launched an initiative to collect abandoned clay idols on Sunday. Volunteers gathered these figures from various locations, including roadsides, beneath trees, and along the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

This effort was specifically aimed at clearing the riverbanks and streets of discarded religious items that had been left behind.

Once the collection was complete, the team took the idols to the water for formal immersion.

Abhijit Dey, a leader of Bajrang Dal, said, “It’s the responsibility of everyone to keep the river bank clean. We feel very bad to see the idols left abandoned in the place. As a Hindu Sanatani, today we took out a cleanliness drive and cleaned the river bank area.”

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