Senior PTI journalist Durba Ghosh selected for Brahmaputra Valley Journalism Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Assam State Journalists’ Association has selected senior journalist Durba Ghosh of PTI for the Brahmaputra Valley Journalism Award for the year 2026.

A jury board constituted by the association made the selection during a formal meeting held on Wednesday, recognizing her long-standing and notable contributions to journalism in Assam. The award will be presented to her on May 10 at a special Samaroh marking the foundation day of the association, to be held in Sonari in the Charaideo district.

This was stated in a press release issued by the association’s president, Jitu Rajkhowa, and secretary, Pradip Deka.

It may be noted that Ghosh was born in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. After completing her graduation in Economics from Kolkata, she obtained a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She began her career with PTI in Kolkata in 1991 and served there for six years. In 1998, she joined the Guwahati bureau of PTI and has been serving there continuously since then.

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