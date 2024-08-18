Daniel Langthasa Proposes Amendments to Preserve Autonomy and Cultural Rights of Dima Hasao in Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill

Haflong: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee (SSPC) of Dima Hasao, led by Convenor Daniel Langthasa, has submitted a memorandum proposing critical amendments to the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019.

These proposals aim to preserve the unique status and autonomy of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) and protect the cultural rights of tribal communities.

The key proposals are Direct Funding: Amend Article 280 to ensure funding for Autonomous Councils is provided directly from the Union Government to the District & Regional Fund, not through the Consolidated Fund of the State. This change aims to preserve the councils’ autonomy and improve financial efficiency. It also proposed Nomination Process: Revise Clause 3(a)(i) to allow the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of DHATC to play a significant role in nominating four council members, including at least two women. This will enhance local representation and governance. It also proposed to oppose the transfer of election powers to the State Election Commission.

The SSPC expressed disappointment with the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council’s focus on a single issue in their memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah. While the nomination process is important, they suggested strengthening it by having members nominated by the Governor on the recommendation of the DHATC. They urged the consideration of a broader range of proposals to protect financial autonomy and traditional governance structures.

The SSPC’s proposed amendments seek to uphold the unique status and cultural rights of the tribal communities in Dima Hasao.

