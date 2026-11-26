A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The spirit of devotion and festivity has gripped South Kamrup with the commencement of the historic 80th Palasbari Raax Mahotsav and the Raax celebrations at Mirza and Chaygaon on Tuesday. The festivals, marked by elaborate arrangements, religious rituals and cultural programmes, are expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from different parts of the State.

The historic Palasbari Raax Mahotsav kicked off on Tuesday with religious fervour and traditional grandeur, marking the beginning of its landmark 80th edition. The 15-day celebration, continuing till December 8, has transformed Palasbari into a vibrant centre of religious and cultural activities.

The festival was formally inaugurated at 8 pm by former national sportsperson, noted entrepreneur and social worker Anil Das. The inaugural meeting was presided over by Raax Mahotsav organising committee President Manimoy Kar, while the ceremonial lamp was lit by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) General Secretary Samiran Phukan. The festival souvenir, Raaskrida, was released by noted writer and literary critic Dr Suresh Ranjan Goduka. Palasbari Municipal Board Chairperson Reena Das Kalita and several other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the 69th Chaygaon Champaknagar Sarbajanin Raax Mahotsav also commenced on Tuesday at the Hari Mandir premises in Chaygaon, Kamrup district. Organised with an estimated budget of around Rs 80 lakh, the 13-day festival features an elaborate series of religious and cultural programmes.

One of the major attractions this year is a replica of Lord Krishna, standing approximately 40 feet tall, along with a model of Govardhan Hill, through which devotees will enter the Raax venue. The divine episodes of Lord Krishna’s Raax Leela are being portrayed through clay idols across 35 mandaps, including the main Mandap. As many as 12 mandaps feature special technical and mechanical arrangements to bring the mythological episodes to life.

The festival was formally inaugurated on Tuesday morning with the hoisting of the religious flag by Dr Kamalakanta Kalita, President of the Raax Mahotsav organising committee.

At Mirza, the Raax Mahotsav was inaugurated by Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai in the presence of Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, who also serves as the president of the organising committee. The 11-day celebration is also expected to draw large gatherings of devotees and visitors.