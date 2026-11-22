A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Preparations are in full swing for the 80th edition of the historic Palasbari Raax Mahotsav, scheduled to be celebrated with a 15-day programme from November 24 to December 8. Rooted in the spiritual and cultural traditions of South Kamrup, the festival will showcase devotion, artistic excellence and social harmony.

This year, the festival will depict various episodes from the life of Lord Krishna through beautifully crafted clay idols, including his birth, childhood in Vrindavan, Putana Vadh, Kaliya Daman, Govardhan Dharan and Raax Leela. Artisans and sculptors are working round the clock to complete the displays. A grand entrance gate based on the theme of Kurukshetra will also be a major attraction. The festival will begin on November 24 with the ceremonial flag hoisting at 10 am by Raax Mahotsav Committee president Manimoy Kar, followed by religious rituals. A cultural procession carrying the Bhagavata from Hudumpur Anchalik Sadashiva Namghar will begin at 6 pm. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally inaugurate the festival at 6.30 pm.

The inaugural programme will feature the release of the festival souvenir by noted writer and critic Dr Suresh Ranjan Goduka. Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, industrialist Anil Das and AASU general secretary Samiran Phukan will attend as distinguished guests. From November 25 to December 7, religious, literary and cultural programmes will be organised every evening. These will include Dihanam competitions, folk performances, a special Zubeen Garg evening, Bhupendra Sangeet competition, religious discussions, Bhaona performances and school presentations. A special highlight will be the presentation of the “Zubeen Garg Award” to internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das in recognition of her achievements.

The concluding ceremony on December 8 will be attended by Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika as the chief guest, along with other distinguished guests, including Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi and Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The organising committee has appealed to devotees and people from all walks of life to participate in the celebrations and make the 80th edition of the historic festival a grand success.

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