Historic Cleaning and Rejuvenation of Bega River Begins in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: For the first time in history, the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Bega river, the lifeline of Mangaldai town, began on Wednesday. Notably, music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika spent his childhood on the river’s banks, and his younger brother, Jayanta Hazarika, was born here.

The project, at the estimated cost of Rs 19,90,000 covering a 2-km stretch from Mangaldai Stadium to Gerimari Gate, is funded under the 15th Central Finance Commission Tied Grant 2023-24 (1st installment). It involves cleaning the river, dredging its bed to enhance water flow, rejuvenating its overall health, and mitigating urban flooding in Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of Mangaldai town.

Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das, civic body Chairperson Nirmali Devi Sarma, and executive officer Kallol Deka supervised the work on Wednesday morning.

