Historic Laupara High School Playground Faces Years of Neglect, Sparks Local Outrage

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At a time when the Assam Government is issuing various directives and pursuing plans to promote sports through the Khel Maharan initiative, the deplorable condition of the playground at the historic Laupara High School in the Barkhetri constituency of Nalbari district has raised questions about the government’s commitment to sports development.

The playground of the school, established in 1950, remains submerged in water, prompting strong resentment among locals and concerned citizens. Many have questioned whether the site is truly a playground or a pond.

Established in 1950, Laupara High School is not merely an educational institution but an important part of the educational history of the Barkhetri constituency. Concerned citizens alleged that the school failed to receive adequate attention during the tenure of previous governments for various reasons. Some residents also claimed that the school was relocated several times to serve the interests of political leaders. They said this had adversely affected the institution’s physical and infrastructural development.

Resentment has grown among locals as the school’s condition has reportedly remained largely unchanged after the BJP government came to power in the state.

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