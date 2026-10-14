Assam: Khel Maharan 3.0 to Begin on 7th November

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations for the third edition of Khel Maharan and directed all District Commissioners to ensure the smooth conduct of the state government’s flagship grassroots sports initiative. The competitions will begin at the Gaon Panchayat level on 7th November .

Himanta BIswa Sarma instructed district authorities to expedite participant registration to encourage wider participation. He also announced that Khel Maharan 3.0 would feature a children’s sports festival for those below 12 years of age. The initiative aims to identify emerging talent and provide selected children with appropriate training and monthly stipends.

The state-level competitions will be held in Guwahati, with more than 9,800 athletes expected to participate. The event will feature large-scale opening and closing ceremonies.

Khel Maharan has helped identify and nurture sporting talent across Assam. The first edition identified 612 talented athletes, more than 350 of whom received training. In the second edition, 554 promising athletes were selected and trained under expert coaches, including Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees, a former Olympian and AFC-licensed coaches.

The initiative has also expanded from five sports in its first edition to seven in the second, adding chess, road cycling and swimming.