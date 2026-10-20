Historic Trade Dawn: India–New Zealand FTA Enters into Force Today

The landmark India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) officially entered into force today, October 20, 2026, triggering immediate tariff eliminations and expanding professional mobility pathways between the two nations.

The historic pact provides 100% duty-free access for Indian goods entering New Zealand from day one. This gives a direct competitive edge to small businesses and labor-intensive sectors like engineering, textiles, leather, and gems.

Conversely, India has cleared duty reductions on 95% of New Zealand’s imports—slashing duties on items like sheepmeat, apples, and kiwifruit while carefully retaining strict domestic quotas to safeguard local Indian dairy and agricultural farmers. Furthermore, New Zealand has committed to investing USD $20 billion into India over the next 15 years.

Beyond commodities, the pact establishes two new Temporary Employment Entry visa categories and a new Working Holiday scheme. Addressing the milestone, Indian-origin New Zealander Rani Singh noted, "This deal is an important step forward for both countries... it is about bringing the two countries closer [and] creating opportunities for businesses and people." The agreement sets a robust target to double bilateral trade to ₹35,000 crore (NZ$7 billion) by 2030.