Hit-and-run incident leaves youth injured on Numaligarh-Bokakhat stretch

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic road accident occurred on Friday evening on National Highway 37 at Bor Chapori under Bokakhat police station, in which a youth named Milan Sonowal from Kamargaon was injured. A scooter heading towards Numaligarh was hit by an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which fled the scene after the collision. The registration number of the accident-hit scooter is AS05V8200.

The scooter rider sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken by the local people from Bokakhat Kamala Miri Civil Hospital to Jorhat for advanced treatment. Police from the Bokakhat traffic branch reached the spot and took necessary action.

Due to the formation of deep potholes on the National Highway from Numaligarh to Bokakhat, frequent accidents are being reported.

