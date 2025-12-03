Assam: Young Man Killed in Road Accident in Tamulpur

Tamulpur: A young man lost his life in a tragic road accident at Chikinibari under the Gandhibari Police Outpost in the Tamulpur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Sil (23), son of Niranjan Sil, a resident of Chikinibari village. According to reports, Dilip was returning home from Rangia after finishing his night shift when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter (AS-25-AA-8527) and fled the scene, leaving him critically injured on the roadside.

Local residents and his family members immediately rushed Dilip to a private hospital in Rangia, but the doctors declared him dead.

“Trucks and other heavy vehicles often use the same lane and keep their headlights on high beam instead of using the dipper. Because of this, the glare directly hits the eyes of car drivers at night, making it difficult and risky for them to drive,” one of the neighbours said.

After receiving information about the accident, officials from the Gandhibari Police Outpost reached the spot, recovered the damaged scooter, and took the body to Tamulpur Police Station for the necessary procedures.

Dilip, who worked at a clothing shop in Rangia to support his family, has left the entire area in deep sorrow following his untimely death.