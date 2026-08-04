Hojai Administration Flags Off Mobile Awareness Van to Fight Drugs and Social Evils

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In an effort to raise public awareness on major social issues and welfare initiatives, the Hojai district administration launched a special mobile awareness van at the district headquarters, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on Monday. The van was officially flagged off by District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta. As per information, the campaign aims to educate people across the district on critical topics, including anti-drug drives, road safety rules, ending child marriage, stopping child labour, and highlighting the importance of education.

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