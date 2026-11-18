A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: With the objective of ensuring road safety and compliance with traffic laws in vehicle movement, a joint special operation was conducted by the district administration, police administration, and Transport Department near the Hojai and Lanka bus stands on Monday, under the leadership of Hojai District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta and Senior Superintendent of Police Nirupam Hazarika. During this operation, the validity of necessary documents and other related aspects of several vehicles were thoroughly checked.