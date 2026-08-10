Drive against indiscriminate parking along Byrnihat-Khanapara highway

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: To regulate the movement of public vehicles, particularly those illegally parked along the roadside, causing traffic congestion and posing risks to road safety, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi conducted an inspection drive along the highway from Byrnihat to Khanapara.

The inspection drive was led by Assistant Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi Akash Marak and carried out in coordination with officials from the Transport Department, Police Department and PWD.

During the inspection, several public vehicles, particularly trucks, were fined for parking indiscriminately along the National Highway.

The joint enforcement drive aimed to ensure that public vehicles, especially trucks, do not park haphazardly along the roadside, as such parking obstructs the smooth movement of traffic and can contribute to unfortunate incidents, including road accidents resulting in loss of life.

The highway passing through Ri-Bhoi district is expected to facilitate the smooth and unhindered movement of traffic, particularly following the development of the four-lane highway. However, the illegal parking of vehicles, especially trucks, along the Byrnihat–Jorabat stretch has created difficulties for motorists and poses a serious risk to the safety of the general public travelling through the area.

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