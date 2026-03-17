Hojai DC Declares District Ready for April 9 Assembly Polls

Hojai district is fully prepared to conduct the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the district's newly appointed District Commissioner Deba Prasad Misra declared at a press conference held at the district headquarters on Sunday evening.

Misra confirmed that polling across all three assembly constituencies in the district is scheduled for April 9, in line with the rest of the state.

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