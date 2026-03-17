Hojai DC Declares District Ready for April 9 Assembly Polls

Hojai district is fully prepared to conduct the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the district's newly appointed District Commissioner Deba Prasad Misra declared at a press conference held at the district headquarters on Sunday evening.
Misra confirmed that polling across all three assembly constituencies in the district is scheduled for April 9, in line with the rest of the state.
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The three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) going to the polls in Hojai district are:
62 – Binnakandi
63 – Hojai
64 – Lumding
The District Commissioner said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately, and the administration is monitoring compliance across the district.
Misra used the occasion to appeal directly to the people of Hojai district, urging them to come out and vote.
He described the election as the "largest festival of democracy" and called on every eligible voter to participate and make their voice count.