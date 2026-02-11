Hojai issues directives on firearms ahead of Assam Assembly elections 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In view of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati has issued key directives to maintain law and order and ensure the electoral process is free, fair, and peaceful in the district. The order cites Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, Section 21 of the Arms Act 1959, and Section 134-B of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

As per the order, all licensed arms holders in Hojai District must deposit their firearms and ammunition at the nearest police station within 10 days of the order. Individuals are prohibited from carrying or displaying firearms or any lethal weapons in public places, at polling stations, or in their vicinity until the conclusion of the election process. Deposited arms will be returned after the election results are declared, based on receipts issued by the respective police stations.

The order provides exemptions for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), police personnel, and security guards of nationalized or private banks where arms are necessary for cash protection. Registered athletes of the National Rifle Association are also exempt but must obtain separate permission letters. The District Commissioner emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating this directive.

