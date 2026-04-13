Hojai Marks 24th Foundation Day of Assam Senior Citizens' Association, Speakers Demand Dignified Life for Elderly

The Hojai District Senior Citizens' Association celebrated the 24th Foundation Day of the Assam Senior Citizens' Association with enthusiasm on Friday, bringing together senior citizens, community leaders, and organisers at the Hojai Xahitya Xabha Bhawan.

The event began at 9 a.m. with flag hoisting and a tribute ceremony, followed by an inaugural meeting at 3 p.m. under the chairmanship of Surendra Nath Deka, president of the Hojai Sadar Senior Citizens' Association.

"Struggling for a Dignified Life Is Shameful for the Nation"

Chief speaker Anup Kumar Barthakur, publicity and public relations secretary of the Assam Senior Citizens' Association, did not mince words in addressing the condition of the elderly in India today.

He said that senior citizens — who have spent their lives contributing to the nation through education, agriculture, industry, and social and cultural development — now find themselves dependent on others for even their basic needs in old age.

Barthakur pointed out that the government's provision of just Rs 400 per month as assistance to seniors living below the poverty line reflects deep neglect and indifference toward the elderly population.

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