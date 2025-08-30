20th foundation day of Bokakhat Senior Citizens’ Association celebrated

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat Senior Citizens’ Association, established in 2005, observed its 20th Foundation Day on August 28. To mark the occasion, a felicitation ceremony was organized in honour of senior citizens above the age of 80.

The day’s programme began with the hoisting of the flag by the permanent President of the association, Pradip Khound. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp was performed by the Working President, Kalpana Chetia, while Dr Babul Mor and Dulal Goswami paid floral tributes in remembrance. At 10:00 am, a tree plantation programme was carried out by social worker and retired college teacher Pabitra Gogoi, social worker Suren Gogoi, and Tahir Hussain Dangoria.

This was followed by the inaugural open meeting, beginning with the chorus of the association’s theme song. The meeting was presided over by Pradip Khound. Distinguished guests present on the occasion included Prasanna Barthakur, general secretary of Assam Senior Citizens’ Association, retired Assam Civil Service officer Toseswar Muktiyar, president and secretary of Golaghat District Committee GK Bhuyan and Jayanta Bora, Principal of Bokakhat JDSG College Dr Jayanta Gogoi, president of Puwati Xahitya Xabha Gopikananda Saikia, president of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Subarna Saikia Bordoloi, as well as representatives from Morangi Senior Citizens’ Association, president Imran Hussain and secretary Prabin Saikia, among others.

The welcome address was delivered by the secretary of the association, Tarun Doley, after which senior citizen Toseswar Bora inaugurated the open session. Both Secretary Tarun Doley and working president Kalpana Chetia coordinated the day’s programme, during which 20 eminent persons above the age of 80 from Bokakhat were felicitated with mementos, felicitation letters, and traditional ‘angabastras.’

Among those honoured for their longstanding contribution to the Bokakhat Senior Citizens’ Association were Anisur Rahman, Hari Prasad Barthakur, Khageswar Saikia, Kartik Roy, Ram Chandra Bordoloi, Putuli Khound, Rajendra Prasad Nimudia, and Manoranjan Sen, among others.

