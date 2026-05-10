Hojai: Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya

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NAGAON: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, celebrated Rabindra Jayanti with great enthusiasm at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Hall on the occasion of 25th Baisakh. The programme began with garlanding of the statue of Rabindranath Thakur, inauguration of Rajmohan Nath Hall at Srimanta Sankardeva Campus, and a tree plantation drive organised by NSS. The highlight of the celebration was the 5th Rabindra Smarak Baktrita delivered by Prof Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, Srimanta Sankardeva Chair Professor, Visva Bharati, Santiniketan. Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev, who remained present throughout the programme, appreciated the university’s initiative in promoting the ideals and legacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur.

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