Indoor stadium inaugurated at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, book on Srimanta Sankardeva released

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The newly constructed indoor stadium of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College was inaugurated by Padma Hazarika, MLA of Naduar, at a programme held in the college premises recently. The foundation stone of the stadium was laid by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on April 1, 2025.

In his inaugural speech, Padma Hazarika expressed satisfaction over the proper utilisation of Rs 1.7 crore provided by the chief minister for the project.

On the occasion, a book titled Sarbagunakar, Naduaror Jalangare, a collection of research articles on the life and achievements of Srimanta Sankardeva, edited by Dr Rasna Rajkhowa and Dr Ajit Hazarika, was released by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of Biswanath College.

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