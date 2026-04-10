Hojai Records 87%+ Turnout as AIUDF Chief Ajmal Votes, Cites Zubeen Garg

Voting in the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 concluded peacefully across Hojai district on Thursday, with all three constituencies recording impressive turnout figures despite intermittent rainfall through the day.

Long queues formed at polling stations from 7 AM and continued well past the official 5 PM closing time, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm across the district.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal cast his vote at Bordongki Government LP School in Hojai, using the occasion to energise party supporters and make a direct appeal to voters.

"We are feeling enthusiasm among people for the lock and key symbol everywhere in Assam," Ajmal told media persons, referring to the AIUDF's election symbol. He urged voters to back the party in the name of justice for popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, alongside promises of better education and technology.

Also Read: Badruddin Ajmal declares assets over Rs 169 crore