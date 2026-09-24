Hojai Senior Citizens’ Association Concludes First Biennial Meet, Forms New Executive Panel

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The first biennial general meeting and open session of the Hojai Sadar Senior Citizens’ Association was held with daylong programmes at the Sahityarathi Bezbaroa Bhawan in Hojai on Sunday.

Despite unfavourable weather, over a hundred members attended the representative assembly, which audited and approved the activity report and financial statement for the past two years. During the session, a 21-member executive committee was formed for the upcoming term. Dayal Chandra Kro was elected as President, Indra Prasad Baishya as Working President, Binod Bihari Singh as Vice-President, and Braja Kumar Singh as General Secretary.

The open session, which began at 2:00 pm, was inaugurated by Padma Kanta Bora, President of the Hojai District Sahitya Sabha. Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Krishna Kumar Singh, President of the Hojai District Senior Citizens’ Association, urged senior citizens to stay active and contribute to the country’s economic and social development.

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