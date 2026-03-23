Hojai Senior Citizens' Conference Presents Transparent Financial Accounts at Executive Meet

Auditors Utpal Kumar Sarma and Shrimanta Madhav Sarma presented the financial report to the committee. Of a total fund of Rs 9.29 lakh, Rs 8.22 lakh was spent on the annual event, leaving a surplus of Rs 1.06 lakh — which has been deposited in the organisation's bank account.

Members praised the organising team for the prompt and transparent filing of accounts, and the conference pledged Rs 10,000 toward the construction of its Guwahati office.

The meeting also took a moment to recognise community service, honouring noted social worker Kesar Dev Sharma with a traditional felicitation that included a phulam gamocha, japi, books, and a citation.