Komargaon groups submit memorandum to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a bid to address several pressing issues in the Komargaon area under the Bokakhat sub-division, 35 different parties and organizations submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma recently, urging immediate action to resolve the region's challenges.

The Komargaon region, historically significant and located at the confluence of the Khumtai and Mohura mouzas, comprises eight gram panchayat areas in a flood-prone zone. The memorandum highlights several key issues that need urgent attention from the government.

The foremost concern raised in the memorandum is the lack of adequate healthcare facilities. The Komargao Mini Primary Health Centre, which was upgraded to a 30-bedded rural hospital in 1987, has remained stagnant despite expectations of further development. Local residents even donated land for the construction of the hospital building at that time. However, the hospital has yet to be upgraded, forcing residents to travel to Jorhat or Golaghat for medical treatment. The memorandum urges the Chief Minister to prioritize the upgradation of the health centre into a fully functional 30-bedded hospital, which would significantly improve healthcare services for the community.

Also Read: BJP Has Strong Candidates in All 126 Seats, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma