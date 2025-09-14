Hojai to celebrate district foundation day on Jan 25 every year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Hojai will celebrate its District Foundation Day every year on January 25, as announced by District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, during a meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar on Saturday.

The meeting was convened by the Hojai District Administration to finalize the date, since Hojai had first attained the status of a full-fledged district on January 25, 2016, before being merged back with Nagaon during the delimitation process, and later re-notified as a district on September 17, 2023. After deliberations, it was unanimously decided to mark January 25 as the official foundation day.

The meeting, chaired by DC Bhagawati, was attended by Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, Additional DCs Bonny Inam Shadab and Saptati Endow, DIPRO Aradhana Das, officials from various departments, heads of local bodies, members of civil society, and representatives from organizations including Ajmal Foundation, Anfar Foundation, and the Hojai Chamber of Commerce.

On the occasion, the DC also announced that Hojai district will observe a week-long “Seva Hi Samarpan Saptah” from September 17 to 25. The programme will feature blood donation camps, tree plantation drives in educational institutions, and mega medical camps. He appealed to residents to participate actively.

MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh urged government officials to work with full dedication for the effective implementation of Central and State welfare schemes, ensuring holistic development of the district. The District Commissioner further called upon citizens to extend cooperation in making Hojai a plastic-free, garbage-free, clean and green model district.

Also Read: Assam: Demow College to Celebrate 56th Foundation Day on July 26

Also Watch: