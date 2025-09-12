Hojai ASP Pallav Tamuli Suspended Over Alleged Links With Cow Syndicate

Hojai: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pallav Tamuli has been suspended after his alleged involvement in the cow syndicate nexus came to light.

According to officials, Tamuli is accused of accepting money from cattle smugglers in exchange for protection, raising serious concerns about law enforcement integrity in the district.

Sources suggest that a “big list” of individuals linked to the syndicate has surfaced during the probe, and more names are likely to be examined in the coming days.

The suspension order was issued following preliminary findings, and further departmental as well as legal action is expected after detailed investigation.

This development has intensified public outrage against the illegal cattle trade in Assam, with demands for stricter monitoring and accountability within the police force.