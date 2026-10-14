Honey-Trapping Racket Uncovered in Nagaon: Four Arrested in Shocking Blackmail Case

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Following a similar incident in Jorhat, a suspected honey-trapping racket has now been busted in Nagaon town. The alleged activities of the racket have raised concerns among conscious citizens, particularly against the backdrop of the continuing drug trade in the district.

According to reports, a female member of the alleged racket would initially establish contact and develop friendships with young men or financially well-off individuals through social media. Subsequently, the victims would allegedly be blackmailed and forced to pay substantial amounts of money.

In one such incident, a resident of Rupahihat in Nagaon district, identified as Rakibul Hussain, allegedly fell into the trap of a woman who introduced herself as Aymoni Begum. She reportedly established contact with him through a mobile number. As their conversations continued through messages, a romantic relationship allegedly developed between them.

Two days ago, Aymoni reportedly called Rakibul Hussain and invited him to a house near Laxminagar Chariali in Nagaon town. After he arrived at the house, several people who were already present allegedly locked the door, assaulted him and forcibly stripped him naked.

The group allegedly recorded several videos of Rakibul in a naked state on their mobile phones. One member of the group, claiming to be a journalist, reportedly threatened to publish the videos as news. According to the complaint, the accused also demanded a substantial amount of money from Rakibul.

Subsequently, Rakibul Hussain lodged a written complaint at the Haibargaon police outpost under Nagaon Sadar police station.

Acting on the complaint, Haibargaon police launched an operation and arrested four persons, including two women.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ghanshyam Das (36 years) of Chhota Haibargaon in Nagaon town, Priya De (25 years) of Panigaon, Papu Patar (30 years), and Anjana Kalita (27 years), who reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of Morigaon Police Station. Anjana Kalita allegedly used the identity of Aymoni Begum to establish contact with the victim.

Also Read: Police Bust Honey-Trapping Gang in Jorhat, Five Arrested for Blackmail Scheme