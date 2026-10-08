Police Bust Honey-Trapping Gang in Jorhat, Five Arrested for Blackmail Scheme

Our Correspondent

Jorhat: Police here have arrested five persons for allegedly being involved in honey trapping and blackmailing people.

The four arrested have been identified as Ankit Paul, Sanjib Das, both of Garmur Itakholi, Moromi Das Neog of Jail Road, Ankit Bora and one more woman.

Jorhat police station officer in-charge (OC) Hrishikesh Hazarika told newspersons that a complaint was received at the police station from a bank manager of a Tinsukia branch on October 2, alleging that he was being blackmailed in a case of honey trapping.

The person claimed that he had already paid over Rs 3 lakh in two tranches and was now being asked to pay Rs 5 lakh.

Hazarika said the bank manager had got involved with a girl through Instagram and had been lured to Jorhat.

In August this year, he had gone with the girl to a rented house at Ajanta Bypass area late at night and was filmed in a compromising situation by two youth - Ankit Paul and Sanjeeb Das - who had come into the room after the girl had opened the door to them.

He was immediately asked to pay up Rs 2 lakh, and another Rs one lakh over a period of one month.

According to the police, the manager was further asked to pay Rs 5 lakh on October 2. And on seeing no end to the blackmailing, the manager approached the police here on October 2.

Hazarika said the police immediately swung into action and followed the duo to whom the manager was supposed to pay the money.

"We immediately arrested Ankit Paul and Sanjib Das today, besides arresting mastermind Moromi Das Neog and the two others," he added.

The OC further stated that it was evident that several persons had fallen into the clutches of the gang and were being blackmailed as there were several QR codes found in the phones that had been seized from the accused.

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