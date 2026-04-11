HSLC 2026: Badulipar Schools Post Strong Results, Several Achieve 100%

BOKAKHAT: Several government and private schools in the Badulipar area of Golaghat district have posted strong performances in the HSLC 2026 examination results, declared on Friday — with a number of institutions recording perfect 100% pass rates.
Badulipar High School achieved a 100% pass rate, with all 31 students clearing the examination. Of these, 6 passed in first division, 24 in second division, and 1 in third division.
Golok Borbora High School also recorded a 100% pass rate among its 31 students. Two students earned star marks in first division, 16 secured first division, 13 second division, and 2 third division.
Bholaguri Kamala Miri Higher Secondary School saw 80 students appear, achieving an overall pass percentage of 96.25%. Six students secured star marks, 51 passed in first division, and 26 in second division.
Apiram Gogoi High School recorded a 94.12% pass rate among 34 students — 10 in first division, 21 in second, and 1 in third.
Khumtai Higher Secondary School posted a 93% pass rate among 70 students, with 1 distinction holder, 9 in first division, 47 in second division, and 9 in third.
Bongaon Chola High School returned a 78.96% pass rate from 38 students, with 1 star mark holder, 5 in first division, 16 in second, and 9 in third division.
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In the private sector, Adarsha Vidyapeeth, Bholaguri, maintained its strong track record with a 100% pass rate among 44 students. Three students secured distinction, 13 earned star marks, 43 passed in first division, and 1 in second division — a standout set of results by any measure.
Rangamati Multipurpose National School also achieved a 100% pass rate, with 19 students appearing. Two secured distinction, 3 earned star marks, 9 passed in first division, 8 in second, and 2 in third division.
At Bongaon Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, 45 students appeared, with 1 securing distinction, 12 earning star marks, 31 passing in first division, and 14 in second division.
The results from the Badulipar cluster reflect a broadly positive trend in school-level academic performance across Golaghat district in this year's board examinations.