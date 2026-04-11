HSLC 2026: Demow Schools Record Strong Results, St. Mary's Leads the Way

DEMOW: Schools across Demow posted encouraging results in the HSLC Examination 2026, declared on Friday, with several students securing distinctions, star marks, and perfect scores in individual subjects.
Here is a school-by-school breakdown of how Demow performed.
Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School
Three students appeared from this school. One secured distinction, one passed in first division with letter marks in English, and one secured second division.
St. Mary's High School, Raisai
St. Mary's turned in the standout performance among Demow's schools, with 44 students appearing.
Five secured distinction, 16 earned star marks, 17 passed in first division with letter marks across various subjects, and 6 secured second division.
Arindom Konwar emerged as the school topper with an impressive score of 95.16%. Meanwhile, Shankar Protim Gogoi achieved a perfect 100 marks in General Mathematics — a remarkable individual feat.
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Demow Senior Secondary School
Of 32 students who appeared, 2 secured distinction, 4 earned star marks, 18 passed in first division with letter marks, and 14 secured second division — a strong overall showing from the institution.
Demow English Academy
18 students appeared, with 2 securing distinction, 2 earning star marks, 15 passing in first division with letter marks, and 3 in second division.
Demow Higher Secondary School
Among the students who appeared, 7 secured first division, 69 passed in second division, and 32 achieved third division.
Taken together, the results reflect a positive trend in academic performance across Demow's schools in this year's board examinations.