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HSLC 2026: Demow Schools Record Strong Results, St. Mary's Leads the Way

Demow schools delivered strong HSLC 2026 performances. St. Mary's High School topper Arindom Konwar scored 95.16%, while Shankar Protim Gogoi scored a perfect 100 in Maths.
HSLC exam 2026
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DEMOW: Schools across Demow posted encouraging results in the HSLC Examination 2026, declared on Friday, with several students securing distinctions, star marks, and perfect scores in individual subjects.

Here is a school-by-school breakdown of how Demow performed.

Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School

Three students appeared from this school. One secured distinction, one passed in first division with letter marks in English, and one secured second division.

St. Mary's High School, Raisai

St. Mary's turned in the standout performance among Demow's schools, with 44 students appearing.

Five secured distinction, 16 earned star marks, 17 passed in first division with letter marks across various subjects, and 6 secured second division.

Arindom Konwar emerged as the school topper with an impressive score of 95.16%. Meanwhile, Shankar Protim Gogoi achieved a perfect 100 marks in General Mathematics — a remarkable individual feat.

Also Read: HSLC Examination 2026 begins; High attendance recorded in Demow centres

Demow Senior Secondary School

Of 32 students who appeared, 2 secured distinction, 4 earned star marks, 18 passed in first division with letter marks, and 14 secured second division — a strong overall showing from the institution.

Demow English Academy

18 students appeared, with 2 securing distinction, 2 earning star marks, 15 passing in first division with letter marks, and 3 in second division.

Demow Higher Secondary School

Among the students who appeared, 7 secured first division, 69 passed in second division, and 32 achieved third division.

Taken together, the results reflect a positive trend in academic performance across Demow's schools in this year's board examinations.

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