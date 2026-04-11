HSLC 2026: Demow Schools Record Strong Results, St. Mary's Leads the Way

DEMOW: Schools across Demow posted encouraging results in the HSLC Examination 2026, declared on Friday, with several students securing distinctions, star marks, and perfect scores in individual subjects.

Here is a school-by-school breakdown of how Demow performed.

Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School

Three students appeared from this school. One secured distinction, one passed in first division with letter marks in English, and one secured second division.

St. Mary's High School, Raisai

St. Mary's turned in the standout performance among Demow's schools, with 44 students appearing.

Five secured distinction, 16 earned star marks, 17 passed in first division with letter marks across various subjects, and 6 secured second division.

Arindom Konwar emerged as the school topper with an impressive score of 95.16%. Meanwhile, Shankar Protim Gogoi achieved a perfect 100 marks in General Mathematics — a remarkable individual feat.

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