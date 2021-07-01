 Top
Assam HSLC Exam 2021 Result Update: Evaluation Formula That Will be Followed While Declaring Results

The State govt has come up with the following formulas that will be followed while declaring the HSLC examinations under the SEBA

Assam HSLC Exam 2021 Result Update: Evaluation Formula That Will be Followed While Declaring Results

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-06T18:32:17+05:30

Assam HSLC Result Evaluation Criteria or Formula:

Formula A: The students, who are evaluated through the Annual Examination of class IX in 2019 or prior to 2019 and the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held for class X.

Formula B: The students who are evaluated only through the Annual Examination of class IX in 2019 or prior to 2019.

(a.) For the students who are evaluated through the Annual Examination of class IX, and the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held for class X, the following criteria are to be followed:

(b.) 40% weightage on marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Annual Examination of class IX, of the year in which he/she has appeared and promoted to class X

(c.) 40% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held in class X (current year)

(d.) 20% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Unit Test/any other examinations held in the current year/marks obtained in online examinations held if any / attendance in the online/regular classes / extra-curricular activities, etc.

But the marks awarded in this head must be consistent with the marks awarded in the class IX examination.

(B.) For the students who are evaluated only through the Annual Examinations of class IX, the following criteria are to be followed:

(i.) 70% weightage on marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Annual Examination of class IX, of the year in which he/she has appeared and promoted to class X.

(ii.) 30% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Home Assignments/Unit Test/any other examination held in the current year/marks obtained in online examinations held if any / attendance in the online/regular classes / extra-curricular activities, etc. But the marks awarded in this head must be consistent with the marks awarded in the class IX examination

(C.) For the CWSN students, who have not been able to attend any of the Examinations conducted by schools, as mentioned above, a flexible approach will be made and their marks will be evaluated by the School Evaluation Committee, on the basis of their last performance, Home Assignments or any other suitable activities.

(D.) In the evaluation process there should be consistency vis-a-vis the category wise (Distinction, Star, First Division, Second Division) results of the previous three years performance of the school with a variation maximum up to 10% in comparison to the highest pass percentage secured by the students in the school in any one of the previous three years.

(E.) For the students, whose marks of Annual Examination of class IX are not available in the school, where he/she is presently studying in class X, on transfer from another school, the present school has to obtain marks of Annual Examination of Class IX, from the old school.

(F.) On failure to do so as mentioned above or in case non-availability of record of Annual Examination of class IX, the results of such particular student will not be declared and he/she has to appear in the immediate next HSLC/AHM Examination to be conducted by SEBA with the same Roll Number, on receipt of their request.

(G.)Those students who are not satisfied with this record-based marking/evaluation system will also have the liberty to appear in the immediate next HSLC/AHM Examination to be conducted by SEBA, for betterment on receipt of their request.

(H.) During the result preparation list of distinction, star, and merit list of the first 10 positions will not be done.

For entering the marks considering the above criterion, SEBA will provide an online portal. The link for the portal will be available on SEBA official website from 4th July 2021.

Based on the report submitted to SEBA, regarding the marks awarded against the theory portion of each subject of all the students, SEBA will incorporate the marks of Internal Assessment and Practical Examination for preparation of Final results of the HSLC/AHM Examination, 2021.

Live Updates

  • 6 July 2021 1:02 PM GMT

    Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti staged protest against HSLC/HS exam evaluation formula in Lakhimpur

    In this context, 20 activists of the organization, led by Lakhimpur unit MASS chairperson Sumu Dutta and secretary Ibrahim Ali, took out a protest rally in North Lakhimpur town adhering to the COVID-19 protocol Notably, the Clause 5 of the HSLC and HS exam evaluation formula of this year stipulates that the mark sheets and the certificates under the new evaluation formula will be applicable for admission in higher classes but not valid for jobs in the State Government and other sectors. In this connection, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Kumar Pegu stated on July 1 in a press conference that the newly-adopted evaluation formula, given the COVID-19 pandemic, would not be accepted in future examination for job, including the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). 

  • 6 July 2021 1:01 PM GMT

    Immediately withdraw clause 4: All Rabha Students' Union to government

    The All Rabha Students' Union has demanded immediate withdrawal of clause 4 of the HLC (High Level Committees) on HSLC and HS examinations. In the wake of the epidemic caused by COVID-19, the report submitted by two high-level committees constituted to decide on the assessment of this year's HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination and Higher Secondary (Higher Secondary) final examination has evoked sharp reaction from students and their parents.

    In this regard, the All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) addressed the media at its headquarters here on Sunday. The general secretary in-charge of the students' organisation, Jaychandra Dabang said that students appearing for HSLC and HS examinations are already disturbed. He added that the students are worried as to whether the examinations would be conducted or not.

  • 6 July 2021 1:00 PM GMT

    Assam Government is playing with the future of students: Debabrata Saikia

    Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has alleged that the State government is playing with the future of the seven lakh students. He stressed that the students' future will be affected as the mark sheets and certificates based on the evaluation formula will not be accepted in the recruitment for government jobs. "The clause in the evaluation formula is a conspiracy to spoil the future of lakhs of students," alleged Saikia.

  • 2 July 2021 8:59 AM GMT

    Students Not Satisfied with Evaluation System Can Appear in Next HSLC/AHM Exam



  • 1 July 2021 10:35 AM GMT

    No ranking in HSLC/Assam High Madrassa this year

    The results of HSLC and AHM students will be without rankings this year. On its part, the AASU has made a plea to the authorities concerned to follow an evaluation system that doesn't deny justice to the students, especially the meritorious ones.

  • 1 July 2021 10:33 AM GMT

    Unable to Sit for HSLC Exam Girl Commits Suicide in Assam's Lakhimpur

    In an unfortunate incident, unable to appear in the Assam's high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam after the government decided to cancel it due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, reportedly led a girl student to commit suicide. According to reports, a girl has reportedly committed suicide in Lakhimpur's Korchan Majarkuri just after board exams were cancelled.

  • 1 July 2021 10:31 AM GMT

    Two Committees Formed by Education Department for Evaluating HS and HSLC Students

    Today, the Education Department formed two committees to suggest a methodology for evaluating HSLC and HS applicants. Dr. Alok Buragohain and Prof. Dipak Kumar Sarma will head the HSLC and HS examination Committees, respectively, announced Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

    The state administration announced yesterday that there will be no High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 and HS or Class 12 final examinations in Assam this year. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the decision was made after evaluating the Covid issue and discussing it with stakeholders. The minister stated that two committees would be created to decide on evaluation standards for Class 10 and Class 12 pupils.

  • 1 July 2021 10:30 AM GMT

    Assam Govt Cancels HSLC & HS Exams for the Year 2021

    The Assam education department has decided to canceled the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) final year exams for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been announced by education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu after a crucial meeting with several organizations of the state. The education department will constitute two committees to formulate the marking system. The results will be declared by July 31.

Tags: assam hslc seba hslc 
Categories: Breaking News NE News Assam News Feature Education Live Blog 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
