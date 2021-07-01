Assam HSLC Exam 2021 Result Update: Evaluation Formula That Will be Followed While Declaring Results

Assam HSLC Result Evaluation Criteria or Formula:

Formula A: The students, who are evaluated through the Annual Examination of class IX in 2019 or prior to 2019 and the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held for class X.

Formula B: The students who are evaluated only through the Annual Examination of class IX in 2019 or prior to 2019.

(a.) For the students who are evaluated through the Annual Examination of class IX, and the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held for class X, the following criteria are to be followed:

(b.) 40% weightage on marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Annual Examination of class IX, of the year in which he/she has appeared and promoted to class X

(c.) 40% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Pre-Board/ Revisionary Test held in class X (current year)

(d.) 20% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Unit Test/any other examinations held in the current year/marks obtained in online examinations held if any / attendance in the online/regular classes / extra-curricular activities, etc.

But the marks awarded in this head must be consistent with the marks awarded in the class IX examination.

(B.) For the students who are evaluated only through the Annual Examinations of class IX, the following criteria are to be followed:

(i.) 70% weightage on marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Annual Examination of class IX, of the year in which he/she has appeared and promoted to class X.

(ii.) 30% weightage of marks secured by the student in the theory portion of each subject in the Home Assignments/Unit Test/any other examination held in the current year/marks obtained in online examinations held if any / attendance in the online/regular classes / extra-curricular activities, etc. But the marks awarded in this head must be consistent with the marks awarded in the class IX examination

(C.) For the CWSN students, who have not been able to attend any of the Examinations conducted by schools, as mentioned above, a flexible approach will be made and their marks will be evaluated by the School Evaluation Committee, on the basis of their last performance, Home Assignments or any other suitable activities.

(D.) In the evaluation process there should be consistency vis-a-vis the category wise (Distinction, Star, First Division, Second Division) results of the previous three years performance of the school with a variation maximum up to 10% in comparison to the highest pass percentage secured by the students in the school in any one of the previous three years.

(E.) For the students, whose marks of Annual Examination of class IX are not available in the school, where he/she is presently studying in class X, on transfer from another school, the present school has to obtain marks of Annual Examination of Class IX, from the old school.

(F.) On failure to do so as mentioned above or in case non-availability of record of Annual Examination of class IX, the results of such particular student will not be declared and he/she has to appear in the immediate next HSLC/AHM Examination to be conducted by SEBA with the same Roll Number, on receipt of their request.

(G.)Those students who are not satisfied with this record-based marking/evaluation system will also have the liberty to appear in the immediate next HSLC/AHM Examination to be conducted by SEBA, for betterment on receipt of their request.

(H.) During the result preparation list of distinction, star, and merit list of the first 10 positions will not be done.

For entering the marks considering the above criterion, SEBA will provide an online portal. The link for the portal will be available on SEBA official website from 4th July 2021.

Based on the report submitted to SEBA, regarding the marks awarded against the theory portion of each subject of all the students, SEBA will incorporate the marks of Internal Assessment and Practical Examination for preparation of Final results of the HSLC/AHM Examination, 2021.